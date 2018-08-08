Spice Isle to Host Release of CXC 2018 Results on Friday

(Caribbean Examinations Council Press Release) All eyes and ears of the region’s education community will be glued on the Spice Isle – Grenada – on Friday, 10 August, 2018, as the island hosts the official release of CXC May/June 2018 examinations results.

The ceremony to official announce the performance of candidates in the various examinations will take place in Charter Hall, at St George’s University Campus starting at 9:30 am.

Honourable Emmalin Pierre, Minister Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs in Grenada will deliver the feature address at the event. Mr. Finley Jeffrey, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education will bring the welcome remarks, and Registrar of CXC, Mr Glenroy Cumberbatch will give remarks.

The 2018 report on candidates’ performance will be presented by Mr. Alton McPherson, Senior Manager (Ag), Examinations Development and Production Division, while Mr. Rodney Payne, Senior Manager, Examinations Administration and Security Division will make a presentation on examinations administration issues.

Registrar, Mr. Glenroy Cumberbatch will present a copy of the results for Grenada to Minister with responsibility for education Honourable Emmalin Pierre.

According to Mr Cumberbatch, the official release of results is one way CXC demonstrates its responsibility and accountability to the region. He added that following the presentation of the results, there will be a question and answer segment for education stakeholders.

The ceremony will be punctuated with performances from the Presentation Brothers College Choir and Spice Isle Springs-Violin.

The official release of results will be streamed live on www.cxc.org/cxctv and on CXC Facebook page from 9:30 am on Friday 10 August.

For further information, please contact Cleveland Sam, Public Relations Manager at (246) 227 1892 or via e-mail @ ClSam@cxc.org

